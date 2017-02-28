Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal Moved to UFC 211 in Dallas

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal was initially set for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville but joins the impressive card of UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.

According to MMAjunkie, UFC officials have confirmed that the welterweight clash has been moved to May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and will join Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade as the card’s top three fights. The card will air on pay-per-view (PPV) following prelims on FS1, and UFC Fight Pass.

Maia sits at #3 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Masvidal sits at #6. Maia has won all of his past six fights and is shining in a welterweight division stacked with talent. The Brazilian is currently knocking on the door in terms of gaining a title shot but will face tough competition from Masvidal, who caught the eye of fans and pundits alike with his destruction of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone recently.

UFC 211 is certainly taking shape. As it stands, the card features the below bouts:

(C) Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos -Heavyweight title fight

(C) Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – Women’s strawweight title fight

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ben Rothwell vs. Fabricio Werdum

Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez

Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets