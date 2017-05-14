Demian Maia no Longer Stresses Over Things Out of His Control

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Demian Maia isn’t worried about what may or may not happen.

Maia has emerged as the clear number one contender for Tyron Woodley’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. Last night (May 13), Maia’s grappling was able to get the better of Jorge Masvidal’s takedown defense and striking just enough.

After the split decision win, Maia went to cageside and told UFC President Dana White that he deserves the next welterweight title shot. White replied, “you got it.” During the post-fight press conference, Maia said he isn’t stressing about whether or not he’ll actually get a title bout this time (via MMAFighting.com):

“What I learned lately in my life is that, don’t get too stressed with things that I don’t have control. Once I won against Gunnar Nelson, they invited me to watch [Robbie] Lawler and [Carlos] Condit in that time. I was supposed to be the next [contender], they were recording me, I was in the front row, but then things changed.”

That wasn’t the only time Maia was set to be next in line for a shot at 170-pound gold.

“Then I came and won against Matt Brown and they say okay now we’re gonna fight, and then, ‘no, let’s fight Condit.’ And then I won against Condit, former interim champion, in a very good way and said, ‘okay, now we’re going to fight,’ and no, and finally I got this one. I don’t know, you know? I just relax and I [don’t] put this pressure on me anymore.”