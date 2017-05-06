Demian Maia on Tyron Woodley: ‘He Never Knows if he Wants to be a Nice Guy’

Demian Maia has responded to Tyron Woodley’s comments on his decision to take a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Woodley, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder, recently said Maia’s decision to fight Masvidal at UFC 211 was “stupid.” Maia meets “Gamebred” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Maia provided a theory as to why “The Chosen One” isn’t the star he wants to be:

“He doesn’t know why I made this decision, he doesn’t know the kind of situation that went down. So, it was an unfortunate comment. And, also, I see that pattern in him – he never knows if he wants to be a nice guy, or an arrogant guy, or a guy who promotes himself, or a good guy. He can’t go in one direction. I think this lack of coherence only hurts him. I think that’s why he’s a champion who doesn’t have a lot of charisma.”

As far as his fight with Masvidal goes, Maia believes it’s a number one contender bout.

“I think it is (the No. 1 contender fight), at least for me. I think if I win, with seven wins in a row, (I deserve a shot). But I don’t know, because everything has been so crazy – we have no way of knowing. I want to see what happens, because I have this fight in front of me. I am no longer falling into this trap of losing focus on the fight. My title fight is next Saturday – that’s the most important thing. The rest is just consequence.”