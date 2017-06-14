Demian Maia Refutes Claim He Turned Down Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley

Earlier today, word began circulating that UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia had declined a title fight with the division’s champion, Tyron Woodley. While it would be easy to discuss the talk as simple rumor, Maia’s most recent opponent, Jorge Masvidal, re-posted a story from the Southland Post claiming he was offered a title shot against Woodley at UFC 215 after Maia turned the opportunity down.

The article went on to claim that Maia was hurt and needed time to heal, not to mention being in need of a vacation.

Clearly, Maia took notice of this, and responded to the rumors via Twitter.

Have been reading a lot of crazy rumors today.To make it clear:

I'm not injured,have no serious injury whatsoever and didn't tell @UFC that. — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) June 14, 2017

Hopefully, things are sorted out in a timely fashion. Maia has been considered the number one contender in the welterweight division for some time now. While Masvidal remains an exciting fighter, it would seem odd to grant him a title shot coming off a loss to the man who should be fighting for gold.

Masvidal’s Facebook post of the story remains active, with the comment “It’s on!” so fans will no doubt find out the truth soon enough.