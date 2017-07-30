Demian Maia Says He’ll Continue Fighting After UFC 214 Loss

Demian Maia doesn’t plan on walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts just yet.

In what could’ve been his final title opportunity, Maia couldn’t find an answer for Tyron Woodley’s takedown defense. Last night (July 29), Maia suffered a unanimous decision loss to “The Chosen One” inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

At the age of 39, many felt this was Maia’s last shot at gold. Despite falling short, Maia told the media that he isn’t done competing (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Unfortunately for the guys in my division, I will keep going. I have more energy to burn. I want to keep going a little bit more. I don’t know. Let’s see what happens – they’re thinking about opening 165-, 175-(pound divisions). Let’s see. I never give up. I came to this fight on five weeks’ notice, and I leave this fight with my head up.”