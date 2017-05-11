Demian Maia Says The UFC Didn’t Promise Title Shot With UFC 211 Win

Demian Maia doesn’t appear discontent with not being promised a title shot with a UFC 211 victory.

Maia will step inside the Octagon this Saturday night (May 13) against Jorge Masvidal. The welterweight scrap takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll also be on the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 211.

Maia is aware that he has yet to earn a shot at welterweight gold despite being on a roll at 170 pounds. The third ranked welterweight isn’t pitching a fit over the circumstances. Instead, he’s focusing on the challenges that “Gamebred” presents (via Flo Combat):

“I have no guarantee I’m going to fight for the title if I win [against] Masvidal. They [the UFC] never commit themselves. They did not make me any promises, but Dana talked to my manager and left it between the lines. But that does not make any difference now because first I have to win this fight.”

No one said the fight business was easy, and Maia is certainly aware of it. He said he didn’t expect success to just fall on his lap.

“Actually, I never got myself deceived in this business world. Decisions that I don’t think are fair are made in this business world. And I knew that when I started in this game.”