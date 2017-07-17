Demian Maia Says UFC 214 Title Fight Isn’t The Biggest of His Career

Demian Maia insists that the biggest fight of his career won’t be taking place on July 29.

Maia is set to compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at UFC 214 against Tyron Woodley. While the match-up is a long time coming for Maia, he told Ariel Helwani that it isn’t the biggest bout of his career (via MMAMania.com):

“When I fought Anderson (Silva), I was like, ‘This is the biggest fight of my life, and this is going to happen.’ You’re dreaming too much about the future, the tomorrow. Fighting Tyron I need to know that it doesn’t matter what happens after this. I am living in this fight, just another fight and I feeling that, not just saying it. It’s important. I am a much better wrestler, striker and I am much better in control of my feelings. I am much better overall.”

He went on to say that he isn’t too concerned with the outcome of the title bout because then he’ll be overthinking things.

“The things that I learned with my time is that you don’t put this kind of pressure, it’s unreal pressure. Like, it doesn’t matter if it’s the last chance or not. It’s just another fight. I could’ve fought Tyron a couple of years ago, and now I am fighting him for the title. In my mind, it’s just another fight. I need to go in there and win against a really tough opponent. If I put that in my mind that I got to win it will be pressure that can put me of track.”