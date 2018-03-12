Demian Maia Shooting For Return in May

Demian Maia hopes to return to action soon.

After going on a seven-fight winning streak, Maia dropped two bouts in a row. First, he fell short in a title opportunity against reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. He then lost a bout against Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

Back To Business

Maia hadn’t even realized his last bout was in Oct. 2017. He told Combate that a May return is ideal (via Bloody Elbow):

“Has it really been that long? Just yesterday my wife told me I didn’t even look like a fighter anymore. I don’t even spend time in the house, I do a lot of stuff. Unlike other fighters, I have 300 different businesses. I want to go back. I’ve been training for a while and I want to come back. My coach has been talking to the UFC, but there’s nothing certain yet. The weight class is quite convoluted now, there’s not a title fight on the horizon or anything. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

