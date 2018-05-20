Demian Maia Still Has Some Goals to Accomplish

After losing to Kamaru Usman by decision at UFC Fight Night 129 Demian Maia has only three fights left on his contract and picking up another loss puts him further away from another title shot. Maia apparently addressed his future to the media when he picked up the short notice fight and said his future plans would depend on how he did against Usman. With the loss, Maia still has things he wants to accomplish before the 40-year-old jiu-jitsu ace considers calling it a career.

During the broadcast as Maia entered the cage his accomplishments were listed that included having the second most submissions in the UFC, fourth most wins with 19 and the seventh most takedowns (60). He has nine wins by submission and tied for the second most amount of wins that way. Maia said he would like to break those records.

“I’m focused on breaking records” –Demian Maia

Maia said after the loss he wants to finish the three fights on his contract and he has “the will to finish” his contract. His last three losses were to very accomplished wrestlers and added that he only had three weeks to prepare for Usman as a late replacement for Santiago Ponzinibbio who was out due to an injured hand. While picking up this most recent loss he still managed to make it through all the rounds even though he could not impose his game plan on younger opponents with a high wrestling pedigree.

“I have already fought the three best wrestlers in the division,” said Maia of his recent losses. “I will definitely change my game plan and I look forward to my future opponents,” Maia said he will fight whoever the UFC sets him up with and has no plans choosing who he fights for the remainder of his contract. He has no plans to change weight because of the losses because despite losing, he feels his best in the welterweight division.

