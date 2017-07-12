Demian Maia Talks Short Training Camp For UFC 214 Title Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Demian Maia
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Demian Maia will finally get a crack at welterweight gold, but there’s a catch.

Maia just had a tough fight against Jorge Masvidal in May. He’ll have to have freshened up quickly and prepare as he’s fighting Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound gold on July 29. It’ll be part of the main card of UFC 214.

Speaking to the media at a recent luncheon, Maia talked about the short camp (via Flo Combat):

“The damage is that we’re used to some kind of training camp. In this case, it’s the shortest camp I’ve had since joining the UFC, and it is for the most important fight I’ve ever had here. I accepted the fight because we want to be a champion, [so] we have to plan it out, put in the work and do our best to get there at 100 percent.”

The Brazilian’s manager, Eduardo Alonso chimed in to say that the UFC had lost faith in his fighter at one point.

“I think when he lost to Jake Shields and Rory MacDonald, despite these being hard fights, there–it’s an opinion–I think the UFC kind of gave up [on him] and wanted to use Demian as a ladder for other athletes. Especially in the fight against Gunnar Nelson. Without going into much detail, [they] insisted we accepted that fight.”

Latest MMA News

Rousimar Palhares

Rousimar Palhares: ‘I’m Going For The Fight Nights Global Belt’

0
Rousimar Palhares is eyeing championship gold. Palhares earned his first victory since Aug. 2015. He nabbed a first-round submission over Alexi Ivanov in his Fight Nights...
video

Mayweather Responds With Class to McGregor’s ‘Too Small’ Jibes

0
Floyd Mayweather addressed claims Conor McGregor had made regarding his 'small' stature on Tuesday night's press conference in Los Angeles From the perspective of a...
Rafael Lovato

Rafael Lovato Believes Mike Rhodes Will be His Toughest Challenge

0
Rafael Lovato admits that Mike Rhodes will be a stern test in his professional mixed martial arts career. This Friday night (July 14), Lovato will...
video

Team McGregor Were ‘Ready to Go” Against Team Mayweather [VIDEO]

0
Last night saw the first press conference of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. promotional "World Tour" Sparks flew at the Staples Centre in...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Says UFC’s Reebok Deal Steals Money From Fighters

0
Gegard Mousasi isn't holding back on his feelings regarding the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) deal with Reebok. "The Dreamcatcher" recently tested free agency and it...
Load more