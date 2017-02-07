Demian Maia: ‘The People Who Talk Sh*t Won’t Carry MMA Forever’

Demian Maia is on a six-fight winning streak and still hasn’t received a welterweight title shot.

It isn’t as if Maia has fought cans in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In his current streak, he has submitted former interim champion Carlos Condit, Matt Brown, and Neil Magny. He hasn’t lost since Feb. 2014 against Rory MacDonald.

The No. 3 ranked 170-pounder is holding out for his shot at the welterweight title. The reason why he has to wait for his shot, is due to a title rematch between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

In their first encounter, “The Chosen One” and “Wonderboy” fought to a majority draw inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight served as the co-main event for UFC 205.

Maia was a recent guest on The MMA Hour (via MMAMania.com). He said he’s well aware of the trash-talking nature in the UFC, but feels it could be the promotion’s downfall: