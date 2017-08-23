Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington Booked For UFC Fight Night 119

Demian Maia and Colby Covington are set to clash at UFC Fight Night 119.

Maia and Covington will trade leather on Oct. 28. The action will take place inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Combate reported the match-up.

Maia is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Tyron Woodley last month. It was his first bid at welterweight gold. It’s Maia’s first loss since Feb. 2014, snapping his seven-fight winning streak.

Covington is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dong Hyun Kim. The victory extended his winning streak to four and has earned him the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career.