Demian Maia Wants Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley in October

Demian Maia has his sights set on a fall showdown with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley.

Maia is due for a 170-pound title opportunity after defeating Jorge Masvidal via split decision. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is riding a seven-fight winning streak. In a recent interview with Combate, Maia said he wants to face Woodley in October:

“I want to fight, if I could choose, in October. From what the UFC has said, it’s going to be the fight for the belt with Tyron Woodley, now it’s up to them to set the date. I have a good feeling for this fight. At this top five, top 10 level, anyone can win. Even more in my weight, I think there are five or six (fighters) there who can be champions. But the champion is Tyron and I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but I think I have a good chance of winning.”

When asked about Georges St-Pierre potentially getting a crack at welterweight gold, Maia said he doesn’t feel that’s what “Rush” wants.

“I think GSP wants to go back, but does not want to return in the (title) category, or come back doing great fights. He has already conquered everything he wanted, and wants to go back with (Michael) Bisping, wants to make ‘super fights,’ so I do not think it’s his will (to fight for the welterweight title). It may be until the UFC wants him to do a title fight, but I do not think he has that will.”