Dennis Bermudez: Chan Sung Jung’s Skills ‘Aren’t Gonna be Enough to Stop me’

This Saturday night (Feb. 4) Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung will share the Octagon at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Houston, Texas. The bout will serve as the headliner.

The No. 9 ranked featherweight Bermudez will get a chance to extend his winning streak to three. Meanwhile, the “Korean Zombie” is competing for the first time since August 2013. He has been on military leave in South Korea.

In a new video posted on the official YouTube channel of the UFC, Bermudez said he’s ready to trade leather in his opponent’s return fight:

“The reason why I’m here in the UFC is to be a world champion. ‘Korean Zombie’ is another guy that’s in the way of me climbing the ladder to become a world champion. He was a stud before he left (going on) military leave. Now he’s back and I’m more than happy to welcome him.”

There have been many questions surrounding Jung’s return. The sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has changed quite a bit since he left. “The Menace” doesn’t believe Jung can keep up with him.

“He’s super tough and he’s a hard hitter. He has good jiu-jitsu, but all those things aren’t gonna be enough to stop me from beating him. I’ve been evolving and getting better and better and better since he’s been gone. He’s probably stagnant in the same spot he was when he left.”

The co-main event of the UFC Fight Night card this Super Bowl weekend will feature two strawweights. Rising 115-pounder Alexa Grasso is going into the Toyota Center with an unbeaten record of 9-0. The 23-year-old will be put to the test when she battles seasoned combat sports veteran Felice Herrig.

The main card also showcases a lightweight scrap that many anticipate to deliver fireworks. Abel Trujillo goes one-on-one with James Vick.