Dennis Bermudez Reveals Plans Against Darren Elkins at UFC on FOX 25

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dennis Bermudez
Image Credit: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Dennis Bermudez is looking to get back on track against Darren Elkins.

This Saturday night (July 22), Bermudez will go one-on-one with Elkins. The action takes place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to the media, Bermudez said he hopes to put his loss to Chan Sung Jung behind him and fight Elkins like Mirsad Bektic did with one key difference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We’re looking to do exactly what Bektic did – but just not get tired. And do that for 15 minutes, rather than 12-and-a-half. I want to get in there come Saturday night and show everybody that that’s not the real Dennis Bermudez. We had a little slip-up.”

