Dennis Bermudez Soaking up Pre-UFC Fight Night 104 Atmosphere

Dennis Bermudez has been in the spotlight of the UFC since making it to the finals of The Ultimate Fighter in 2011.

Now, six years later, “The Menace” is enjoying his role as the co-headliner this week with Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 104.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it (the experience) and not worry about what’s actually at stake here,” he said following open workouts. “It’s a super big opportunity and super big scene here; I’m trying to have fun with the whole experience. All the hard work is done; I’m going to go out there and do what I do and I’ll be fine.”

With a win over current interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway to his credit, Bermudez (16-5) knows a strong performance vs. the returning “Korean Zombie” will go a long way in helping him achieve his dreams.

“After I win here, realistically I would like to fight Max Holloway,” he said. “I have a win over him, he has the interim belt. That’s the reason I signed up to be in the UFC, it’s to be a world champion.”