Dennis Siver Talks Victory Over B.J. Penn, Says Knockdown Was Good For Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dennis Siver
Dennis Siver is satisfied with his victory over B.J. Penn.

Last night (June 25) Siver took on Penn in the UFC Fight Night 112 main card opener. He earned a majority decision in Oklahoma City. It was Siver’s first victory since Oct. 2014.

After the bout, Siver explained why being knocked down actually benefited him in the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Actually, it was good for me. Of course I got knocked down by B.J., but I could recover on the ground. Because B.J. was active, and I was passive. My break got even longer from just laying there and holding him. So, actually, it was good for me. Played out well.”

He went on to say that he lived a dream by fighting a legend in Penn.

“It fulfills my dreams, actually. You don’t fight a legend like B.J. Penn every day. It feels awesome.”

