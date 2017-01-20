Derek Anderson Feels no Bellator Lightweight Deserves Title Shot More Than Him

Tomorrow night (Jan. 21) lightweight Derek Anderson will step inside the Bellator cage for the eighth time. Sharing the cage with him will be Derek Campos. “The Barbaric” last fought against Saad Awad back in August. He won the fight by unanimous decision.

Anderson spoke to MMAWeekly.com and he sounded confident in his ability to not only defeat Campos, but also capture the lightweight title:

“Whatever I want to do, it’s my fight. I always (like) to strike, and (Campos has) got some holes there I feel I can capitalize on. It’s a good one for me. He’s a tough guy, and not to take any credit from him, but I’m staying right here at lightweight now to get that belt.”

If Anderson gets past Campos, he will be on a three-fight winning streak. He is determined to get the gold currently held by Michael Chandler.

“Hopefully I can get my title shot. There’s no other lightweight that deserves it more than me. If somebody wants a shot, they’ve got to come through me. I’ll fight anybody at any time. I’m a fighter – this is what I do – and I get better the more I fight, so let’s go.”

Bellator 170 will be headlined by a grudge match between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen.