Derek Anderson on Canceled Michael Page Bout: ‘I Was Going to Smoke Him’

Derek Anderson got his show money for Bellator 179, but he’s still a bit bummed he didn’t compete on the card.

Anderson was set to meet Michael Page in what would’ve easily been the highest profile bout of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. An injury forced Page off the card and Anderson was removed as well.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Anderson described how tough it was to not compete in London:

“Yeah man, it’s difficult. That’s how I make my money, so it just worries me when these things happen. I don’t know if I am going to be able to make rent if I don’t get paid. Luckily Bellator said it’s going to take care of me for this fight, and give me my show money. I was going to show up. Regardless [of Page pulling out], I was planning on leaving on the flight tomorrow and going over there, and saying, ‘hey I’m here.'”

Anderson has no doubt in his mind that he would’ve defeated Page.

“I was going to smoke him. I really wanted that fight. I like to be the shorter guy. I’m not scared of anybody, and I was going to put it on him. He’s got this big name, everybody thinks he’s a hotshot. I was going to show him I’m the hotshot.”