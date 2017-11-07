Derek Anderson vs. Adam Piccolotti Announced For Bellator 189

Derek Anderson and Adam Piccolotti have been booked for a December showdown.

Earlier today (Nov. 7), Bellator announced a match-up between Anderson and Piccolotti. The bout is set to take place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Dec. 1. It’ll be part of the Bellator 189 card.

Anderson vs. Piccolotti will be contested at a catchweight of 160 pounds. In his last bout, Anderson fell short against Derek Campos. He lost the fight via unanimous decision, stopping him from earning a three-fight winning streak.

Piccolotti also suffered a loss in his last outing. He was submitted by Goiti Yamauchi back in September. It was the first defeat of Piccolotti’s professional mixed martial arts career.