Derek Brunson Congratulates Silva, Expresses Frustration at Decision

Brunson lost a controversial decision to the former UFC middleweight world champion at UFC 208 on Saturday Night.

The American is now 7-3 in UFC following the loss to Silva on the judge’s cards in Saturday’s co-main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. While the fight wasn’t exactly dominated by either fighter, the general consensus appeared to be that Brunson had done enough to merit the “W”.

The source of controversy seems to lie at the feet of judge Eric Colon, who inexplicably gave Silva every round on his score card. The third round did seem to go Brunson’s way, especially when on considers the manner with which he outstruck the Brazilian and pinned [Silva] to the canvas for 90 seconds of the fight.

Despite this, the 33 year old American took to Twitter to offer congratulations to his opponent while feeling that he had done enough to win the fight:

Must respect @SpiderAnderson thanks 4 the fight.It was an honor.I disagree w/ the judges but you're still my fav. of all time! @ufc #UFC208 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 12, 2017

Despite extending his congratulations to “The Spider”, Brunson has been pretty vocal on social media to vent his frustrations at what he perceives to have been the wrong decision. Silva’s first victory in over four years will give him reason to continue his career inside the octagon, but Brunson’s next move is unclear.