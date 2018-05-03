Derek Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Junior Official For UFC 227

Brunson returns to action and will look to end Carlos Jr's streak!

Derek Brunson will be looking to bring an end to the streak of Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC 227.

The bout, which will take place at middleweight, will happen on August 4 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. It was confirmed on UFC Tonight on Wednesday.

Brunson ignited the saga by calling Carlos Junior out on Twitter:

When you were unranked you were calling me out . Now you’re ranked on a nice streak. Quit playing games and sign the contract . You told me before you’d whip my a**, here’s your opportunity! @caradesapatojr @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 🤔 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 24, 2018

Carlos Junior is currently 10-2, 1 NC in his MMA career. Though, he currently holds the second-longest winning streak in the division, trailing only to champion Robert Whittaker. Carlos Junior won the TUF Brazil 3 and has finished his previous three opponents, most recently Tim Boetsch by rear naked choke.

Brunson, 18-6, is looking to regain form following his second loss to “Jacare” Souza. He has victories in seven of his last ten fights, six of those wins have been impressive first-round knockouts.

UFC 227’s main event will feature a bantamweight title rematch. Champion T.J. Dillashaw will put his gold on the line against Cody Garbrandt. In their first encounter, Dillashaw earned a second-round TKO win to capture 135-pound gold. Other than the title fight and Brunson vs. Junior, no other bouts have been announced for UFC 227.

How do you think Antonio Carlos Junior matches up with Derek Brunson?