Derek Brunson Believes he Can Earn Title Shot With Win Over ‘Jacare’

Derek Brunson will be shooting for the stars if he can get past Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

On Jan. 27, Brunson take on Souza in a rematch. The bout is set to headline UFC on FOX 27 inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Law” is in search of his third straight victory.

Speaking with Clture, Brunson said a title shot may be on the horizon with a victory:

“Now that Georges St-Pierre has vacated the middleweight title, in February they’re having [interim champ] Luke Rockhold fight Robert Whittaker, the guy who was the former champ before GSP vacated. They’re fighting down in Australia. So this is definitely a good fight for me to let the UFC know that I deserve that next title shot after that.”