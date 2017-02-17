Derek Brunson Decides Not to Appeal UFC 208 Loss to Anderson Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Derek Brunson Anderson Silva UFC 208
Image Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger

Derek Brunson will take his UFC 208 loss and move on after all.

Last Saturday night (Feb. 11), Brunson battled future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. After three rounds, the result of the fight was up to the judges at Octagon side. All three judges scored the bout for “The Spider.” One judge gave Silva a score of 30-27.

Brunson wasn’t happy with the unanimous decision loss. He said he watched the fight and felt there was “no way” Silva should’ve been awarded the victory. Brunson’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, said Brunson would be appealing the loss with the help of his attorney.

It appears that’s no longer the case. Brunson took to his Twitter account to reveal a more important matter he’s focusing on:

Following the loss to Silva, Brunson slipped to the ninth spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings. He sat at the eighth spot before his match-up with the longest reigning UFC champion in the history of the promotion.

Brunson finds himself on a two-fight skid for the second time in his career. The Jackson-Wink MMA fighter has never lost three in a row. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Brunson and Silva.

