Derek Brunson Destroys Daniel Kelly With First Round Bomb

In our co-main event of the evening, UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly meet in the Octagon to determine who will take the next step in the UFC 185-pound rankings. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Brunson plays it safe right out the gates, as he has a very patient approach thus far. Just as I say that, however, Brunson lands a devastating left hand that sends Kelly crashing down, and the ground-and-pound is all the ref needs to see to wave it off.

Official Result: Derek Brunson def. Daniel Kelly via R1 KO (punches, 1:16)