Derek Brunson Destroys Daniel Kelly With First Round Bomb

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Derek Brunson
Image Credit: Getty Images

In our co-main event of the evening, UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly meet in the Octagon to determine who will take the next step in the UFC 185-pound rankings. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Brunson plays it safe right out the gates, as he has a very patient approach thus far. Just as I say that, however, Brunson lands a devastating left hand that sends Kelly crashing down, and the ground-and-pound is all the ref needs to see to wave it off.

Official Result: Derek Brunson def. Daniel Kelly via R1 KO (punches, 1:16)

Latest MMA News

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Batters Derrick Lewis For Fourth Round Stoppage

0
Finally, in our main event of the night top-ten ranked heavyweights Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis go to battle. Let's check out how it...
UFC Fight Night 110 post-fight press conferencevideo

Watch: UFC Fight Night 110 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once UFC Fight Night 110 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Spark Arena in Auckland,...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson Destroys Daniel Kelly With First Round Bomb

0
In our co-main event of the evening, UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly meet in the Octagon to determine who will take the...
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker Crushes Ross Pearson With Knee For KO Win

0
A lightweight contest between Dan Hooker and Ross Pearson will go down next inside the Octagon, as we near the end of our night...

Ion Cutelaba Obliterates Henrique da Silva With First Round Knockout

0
The light heavyweights take center Octagon up next, as Ion Cutelaba takes on Henrique de Silva next on the main card. Check out how...
Ben Nguyen

Ben Nguyen Makes Quick Work of Tim Elliott With First Round Submission Win

0
Up next on the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 is a flyweight bout between top-ranked contenders Tim Elliot and Ben Nguyen. Here's...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Confirms Bout Agreement Signed for UFC 214, Megan Anderson Likely Opponent

0
Prior to the start of UFC Fight Night 110 Saturday night, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg broke a little news about her...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alex Volkanovski Goes The Distance With Mizuto Hirota For Decision Win

0
Kicking off the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 on FS1 is a featherweight match-up between Mizuto Hirota and Alex Volkanovski. Here's how...
Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi on Joining Rizin: ‘I’m Very Happy Here’

0
A return to "The Land of the Rising Sun" is just what Kyoji Horiguchi needed. Horiguchi left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with a record...

UFC Fight Night 110 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
Tonight (Sat. June 10, 2017) the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand plays host to UFC Fight Night 110, featuring a heavyweight main event between...
Load more