Derek Brunson Expected to Appeal UFC 208 Loss to Anderson Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: Ed Mulholland of USA TODAY Sports

Move over, Holly Holm. You aren’t the only fighter appealing your loss at UFC 208.

Derek Brunson took on Anderson Silva inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this past Saturday night (Feb. 11). The middleweight contest served as UFC 208’s co-main event. Brunson lost the fight by unanimous decision. It was a bout many scored for Brunson. At the very least, fans and analysts snarled at the one 30-27 score for “The Spider.”

Some fans saw it close enough to where Silva did indeed earn his victory, but don’t try to convince Brunson of that. The Jackson-Wink fighter’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz recently told FOX Sports that Brunson will be appealing the loss through his attorney Craig Zimmerman.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Holm had filed a complaint against referee Todd Anderson and appealed her loss to Germaine de Randamie in their inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title match. Holm and her team took issue with Anderson’s inability to get in-between the fighters after the horn sounded to signal the end of rounds two and three.

This allowed de Randamie to land two late hits in the second round and one in the third.

Brunson will likely turn to the Fight Metric stats in his appeal. Brunson outstruck his opponent 118-54 in total strikes. He also got the better of Silva, statistically, in significant strikes by a 54-43 margin.

