Derek Brunson: ‘I’m Not Buying That Anderson Silva is Past His Prime’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: AP/ John Locher

When Derek Brunson steps inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Feb. 11), he’s expecting a prime Anderson Silva.

Brunson will meet “The Spider” inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The fight will serve as the co-main event of the evening. It’ll be Silva’s 43rd professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. For the No. 8 ranked Brunson, it’s going to be his 21st professional MMA fight and 10th under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Silva’s last outing was a unanimous decision loss to current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Silva wasn’t in peak condition and understandably so. Just seven weeks after gall bladder surgery, “The Spider” took on a world champion.

Brunson isn’t expecting that version of Silva to face him this weekend. He told FOX Sports that he’s ready for the type of fighter that once dominated the middleweight division:

“We’re not going to see that same kind of Anderson. I’m not expecting that type of Anderson. He lost to [Chris] Weidman the first time, I’m not going to say he was playing with him cause that’s his style, dropping his hands, but he won’t do that with me. He’s not going to stick his chin out at me. I have the quickness to combat that. I don’t think you’re going to see any of the stuff he did against [Michael] Bisping, hanging against the cage with his hands down. He’s not going to do that. You’re going to see a top of the game Anderson Silva.”

As far as the doubters go that say Silva is over the hill, Brunson doesn’t see it. “The Spider” will be the biggest named opponent Brunson has faced, and he doesn’t plan on taking him lightly.

“I am not buying into it. Not one bit. If he’s past his prime, let it show on the night. I’m not buying that.”

LATEST NEWS

video

Anderson Silva’s UFC 208 Workout Scrum: ‘I’ll Prove to Myself How Much Energy &...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
We're just two days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017. Former pound-for-pound great and future UFC Hall of...

Derek Brunson: ‘I’m Not Buying That Anderson Silva is Past His Prime’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
When Derek Brunson steps inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Feb. 11), he's expecting a prime Anderson Silva. Brunson will meet "The Spider" inside the...
video

T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt: ‘He Doesn’t Really Have The Wits Behind Him’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
If you didn't know by now, T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt aren't pals. Dillashaw may have been a former Team Alpha Male member, but he...

Chas Skelly Eyeing UFC 211 Card: ‘I Wanna Beat Someone up, Then Celebrate my...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Chas Skelly is shooting for the stars. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight has won six of his last seven bouts. He has finished five...

Viacom Set to Rebrand Spike as Paramount Network in Early 2018

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Viacom has some big changes in store for 2018. The broadcasting and cable juggernaut will be rebranding Spike, the home of Bellator MMA. Spike will...