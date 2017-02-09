Derek Brunson: ‘I’m Not Buying That Anderson Silva is Past His Prime’

When Derek Brunson steps inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Feb. 11), he’s expecting a prime Anderson Silva.

Brunson will meet “The Spider” inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The fight will serve as the co-main event of the evening. It’ll be Silva’s 43rd professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. For the No. 8 ranked Brunson, it’s going to be his 21st professional MMA fight and 10th under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Silva’s last outing was a unanimous decision loss to current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Silva wasn’t in peak condition and understandably so. Just seven weeks after gall bladder surgery, “The Spider” took on a world champion.

Brunson isn’t expecting that version of Silva to face him this weekend. He told FOX Sports that he’s ready for the type of fighter that once dominated the middleweight division:

“We’re not going to see that same kind of Anderson. I’m not expecting that type of Anderson. He lost to [Chris] Weidman the first time, I’m not going to say he was playing with him cause that’s his style, dropping his hands, but he won’t do that with me. He’s not going to stick his chin out at me. I have the quickness to combat that. I don’t think you’re going to see any of the stuff he did against [Michael] Bisping, hanging against the cage with his hands down. He’s not going to do that. You’re going to see a top of the game Anderson Silva.”

As far as the doubters go that say Silva is over the hill, Brunson doesn’t see it. “The Spider” will be the biggest named opponent Brunson has faced, and he doesn’t plan on taking him lightly.