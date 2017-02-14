Derek Brunson Directs His Anger at Judges and Detractors

Brunson has a message for judges, fans and those who say he should move on following the controversial bout with Anderson Silva at UFC 208 on Saturday.

Brunson took on his favorite fighter of all time in UFC legend Anderson Silva on UFC’s Brooklyn pay-per-view card on Saturday night.

Many fans and fighters had Silva down on their scorecards following Brunson’s perceived dominance over the 41-year-old veteran across three rounds. When judges’ cards were announced in favor of Silva, many felt reasonably confused.

Brunson has been vocal in the past few days following the fight, and a statement released on Monday has been the most comprehensive in the fighter’s outburst at what he perceives to have been a baffling decision by officials:

“UFC 208 in summary (probably a good read):

To those who say move on. Leave your house unlocked and let someone come in and take whatever they want. Don’t file a police report, move on cause it happened. Don’t be a poor sport, people get robbed all the time. One more let your wife or gf have an affair, suck it up the same day cry baby it happens, stop bringing it up move it. I think you got my point by now. Fighting Anderson Silva was a signature and career defining moment that was stolen from me. I watched the fight twice today with a group of people. We scored the fight giving myself only the solid strikes I landed. We gave Anderson the strikes landed and the punches it look like he landed.

Round 1: I landed 39 kicks and punches to Anderson 8. We measured each other for 2 minute in the middle of the octagon, the next 2 minutes I threw fakes backing him up and had him against the cage where I dirty boxed. He then came forward the last 45 secs trying a flying knee in which I blocked and he landed on his back and I was on top of him getting off 2 punches. Clear round for me.

Round 2: I landed 16 he landed 16 but I had a takedown. Only round I could see going to Anderson

Round 3: I was the early aggressor landing jab leg kick and straight left uppercut hook when the round started cause I could’ve seen it being 1-1. I landed 31 kicks and punches and got a takedown with 1:30 left. Anderson landed 18 strikes (7 was from his back where they don’t usually count).

In conclusion several say he defended takedowns, you do not get points for defending takedowns or punches. You only get credit for landing. He’s a high level striker, I did not fight scared or showed him too much respect. I’ve sparred and trained with top kick boxers and Jon Jones for years who’s the best fighter currently. But Anderson’s counter striking is better than all. So I had to be patient otherwise he finishes you like others in the past.Never leave to judges lol. That’s what judges are for. Otherwise make it a fight to finish or someone quits. Dumbest statement ever. 19 of 23 media outlets had me winning. Including Dana who said it on an interview Fox Sports after the fight Ariel Helwani, Damon and Cormier along with 85% of others. I clearly won 29-28, some may say 30-27 but for sure 29-28. I lost a win , money and a career defining win over a legend who I would’ve been honored to have. Don’t ask me anymore about the fight I’m done talking about it. On to the next!”

Brunson’s disappointment: warranted, or would a rematch with Anderson Silva settle things on his part?