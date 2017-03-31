Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly Fight: ‘I’m Definitely Going in There to Take Him Out’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derek Brunson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Derek Brunson has respect for Daniel Kelly, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to take his head off.

In his last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, Brunson fell short in a controversial unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 208. He’ll get a chance to get back in the win column against Kelly at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 11 in Auckland, New Zealand.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Brunson said his goal is to earn a knockout win:

“Dan is a good fighter and he’s compiled a strong record in the UFC. I believe he’s 13-1 overall and has built a 6-1 record during his time in the UFC. He’s a very game and solid opponent and I’m definitely going in there to take him out in New Zealand. This is definitely going to be a big fight because the middleweight division is stacked with legends and contenders. Look at Dan Kelly. He may not have a ton of name value but this guy has competed in the Olympics four times and when you are talking about sports overall it’s tough to find anything bigger than the Olympics. To have competed in the Olympics four times is pretty serious business and we definitely have a lot of solid players in the division.”

