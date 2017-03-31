Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly Fight: ‘I’m Definitely Going in There to Take Him Out’

Derek Brunson has respect for Daniel Kelly, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to take his head off.

In his last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, Brunson fell short in a controversial unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 208. He’ll get a chance to get back in the win column against Kelly at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 11 in Auckland, New Zealand.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Brunson said his goal is to earn a knockout win: