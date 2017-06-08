Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly: ‘He’s Going to be a Tough Guy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derek Brunson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Derek Brunson knows he could be in for a difficult task against Daniel Kelly.

Brunson will compete against Kelly this Saturday night (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 110. “The Law” is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Anderson Silva.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Brunson said moping around isn’t going to get him anywhere:

“You just need to get back out there and get your mojo going. You can sit around and mope – which I’ve done a lot of – but it really doesn’t help anything. It’s a matter of getting back in the octagon and getting your flow back and getting back to the fighter you are.”

When it comes to Kelly, “The Law” is banking on his opponent to be a tough out.

“He’s one of those guys who can get the job done. He goes out and beats young guys. He’s beat old guys. He beat former UFC champions. You definitely have to respect the guy and understand he’s going to be that guy just sticking around. He’s going to be a tough guy.”

