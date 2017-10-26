Derek Brunson on Fighting in Hostile Territory: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me at All’

Derek Brunson doesn’t mind competing in enemy territory.

This Saturday night (Oct. 28), Brunson will take on Lyoto Machida inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’ll be the main event of UFC Fight Night 119. This will be Machida’s first bout since July 2015.

Speaking to the media, Brunson said he won’t be fazed by the Brazilian fans (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It doesn’t bother me at all. And I love when everyone always hits on the long layoff. Because I’m not a guy who really believes in ring rust. If you’ve got it, you’ve got it.”

He went on to say that he’s preparing for the best version of Machida.

“The guy has shown over and over again he has the skill set to compete. Has he lost the edge? Has he got a little bit slower? Has his cardio decreased a little bit? I don’t know – we’ll see. But as far as the skill set, it’s still there. That’s what I’m paying attention to.”