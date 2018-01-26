Derek Brunson on Loss to Jacare Souza: ‘In my Mind, That Fight Never Occurred’

As far as Derek Brunson is concerned, his first bout with Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza never took place.

Back in Aug. 2012, Brunson took on Souza in the co-main event of a Strikeforce card in San Diego. Souza knocked out Brunson in 41 seconds. “The Law” has made significant improvements since the loss and has only suffered defeat three times since that bout.

The two will meet again tomorrow night (Jan. 27) in the main event of UFC on FOX 27. Brunson told UFC.com that his first encounter with “Jacare” is irrelevant:

“I’m not even worried about that fight. In my mind, that fight never occurred. I was very green in the sport and I was ahead of schedule. I had to fight the top guys because I was going out there and steamrolling everybody, even though my skills weren’t up to par back then, so this is a whole different ball game.”

