Derek Brunson Says He’ll Earn a Title Shot With Win Over Luke Rockhold

If Derek Brunson can get a bout with Luke Rockhold, he believes a victory would earn him a middleweight title shot.

Brunson is coming off a first-round knockout win over Lyoto Machida at UFC Fight Night 119. “The Law” has now won two straight bouts. He is the sixth ranked UFC middleweight.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Brunson said a win over Rockhold should get him a title shot:

“Let’s say I fight Rockhold (and) I beat Rockhold. Then I’m next in line for a title shot. If you look out of my last eight fights, I’m 6-2. And that’s including the Anderson (Silva) fight (at UFC 208 in February). So really, if it goes the way that it should’ve went, 7-1 in my last eight fights. And seven first-round finishes. If I beat Rockhold, 8-1, eight first-round finishes — say I knocked him out in the first round. That’s definitely title shot worthy. It doesn’t get better than that.”