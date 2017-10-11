Derek Brunson Says Lyoto Machida Isn’t as Tricky as Anderson Silva

Derek Brunson doesn’t believe he’ll have a difficult time figuring out Lyoto Machida.

On Oct. 28, Brunson will take on Machida inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The middleweight tilt will serve as UFC Fight Night 119‘s main event.

Brunson is no stranger to Machida’s team. Back in February, “The Law” dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. “The Spider” is a teammate of Machida. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Brunson said he feels Silva is a tougher opponent:

“In my opinion, Anderson is harder to deal with than Machida. He has more length and he has more deception in his strikes. Whereas Machida, you pretty much know what he’s doing, and you know the blitz is coming. I think Anderson is trickier, and I was able to deal with that, so I’m feeling very comfortable to go out and fight with a good striker, but less tricky.”

As far as predictions go, Brunson is eyeing more than a win.

“I think I’ll get the finish. I definitely think I’ll get my hand raised. But yeah – I’m going to fight looking for the finish. And I’m finding better ways to do it without putting myself in so much risk. I know that guys are expecting this fireball to come at them, and waiting for the counter or whatever. I understand.”