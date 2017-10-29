Derek Brunson Seeks Another Former UFC Champion Next

Fresh off his convincing knockout victory vs. Lyoto Machida Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 119, Derek Brunson called out another former UFC champion.

Brunson, talking with Daniel Cormier, stated he would like to face Luke Rockhold next.

“You got a pretty good teammate over there (at AKA),” Brunson told Cormier.

The 33-year-old Brunson (18-5) has won two in a row, both via first round knockout. Earlier this year, he finished Dan Kelly following a decision loss to Anderson Silva.

Brunson was also stopped by interim UFC champion Robert Whittaker last November.

Rockhold returned from a layoff with a submission victory over David Branch in September.