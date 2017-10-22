Derek Brunson Talks Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Derek Brunson is giving his two cents on the Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre middleweight title bout.

On Nov. 4, Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold against St-Pierre. Many have criticized the match-up as Bisping has yet to defend his title against a number one contender.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Brunson gave his take on the bout:

“Why not? I have nothing against Bisping and I have nothing against how he does his business. It is kind of ridiculous, he’s holding up the division. I know he’s waiting for big fights, he’s about be done with his career, so I kind of give it to him in this aspect. At the same time, we’re trying to get this division going, the champ being active and everybody moving up.”

He went on to give his prediction on Bisping vs. St-Pierre.

“Man, that’s such a tough one. I might go with Bisping. I might go with Bisping in a point-fighting situation. But I can see GSP holding him down, ground and pound. But I might take Bisping.”