Derek Brunson vs. Daniel Kelly Being Discussed For UFC New Zealand

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derek Brunson
Image Credit: Getty Images

A middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly may be on tap for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in New Zealand.

Earlier today (March 20), a report was recently spread claiming a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt was targeted for a June main event. Now there is a report of another scrap that is planned for the card. Sources close to Flo Combat have claimed that Brunson vs. Kelly is in the works.

Brunson last competed against Anderson Silva last month in the co-main event of UFC 208. Silva walked away with his first win since 2012 by a controversial unanimous decision. Brunson considered appealing the loss, but he decided to focus on securing his next bout instead.

Kelly is coming off what can easily be considered the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He defeated former UFC light heavyweight title holder Rashad Evans inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 209. Kelly took a split decision over “Suga.”

The UFC Fight Night 110 main card is penciled in for June 11 with the prelims airing on June 10 in the United States due to time differences. The Vector Arena in Auckland will play host to the event.

