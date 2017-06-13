Derek Brunson Wants Gegard Mousasi ‘If The Terms Are Right’

Derek Brunson is seeing green in a clash with Gegard Mousasi.

Brunson is coming off a quick knockout victory over Daniel Kelly at UFC Fight Night 110. The win should ensure “The Law” a higher ranked opponent in his next outing. Brunson would like that opponent to be Mousasi if the money is right.

He laid out the challenge on Twitter:

“Aye bro what you have going on Gegard Mousasi? I’m gonna reach out to the UFC (and) Dana White for a scrap with you. I KO people and don’t get bonuses. So if the terms are right I’m asking for the fight. I’m no prostitute but I am about my dollars.”

Despite six first-round finishes inside the Octagon, Brunson has never been handed a “Performance of the Night” bonus. He does, however, hold two “Fight of the Night” bonuses.