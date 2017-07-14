Derek Campos Defeats Brandon Girtz in War Stopped by Cut

Derek Campos (19-6) defeated Brandon Girtz (14-7) in a thrilling rubber match that ended due to a cut.

Campos landed a leg kick early. Girtz fired off a body kick. A knee connected for Girtz. Campos chased his opponents with strikes. A superman punch landed for Campos. He landed a left hook. Girtz looked to fight off the strikes of his opponent. A body kick was there for Girtz. They swung leather with Girtz landed a counter punch. Both men were bloodied. Another body kick stung the body of Campos. The fans were delighted by the end of the first round.

The fans were amped to see the second round begin. The two came out swinging. Campos was off balanced momentarily. A right hand landed for Girtz. They swung wild and Campos rocked Girtz. He threw a knee to the head. A knee to the body landed for Girtz. Campos and Girtz traded blows again. Time was called by referee “Big” John McCarthy to check on Girtz’s cut. The doctor cleared him to continue.

A sizable amount of blood covered the center of the cage. A left hand found the mark for Girtz. A knee to the body landed for Campos. The horn sounded and the fans once again were on their feet.

The fight was stopped due to Girtz’s cut. It left fight fans disappointed, but Campos takes the rubber match.

Final Result: Derek Campos def. Brandon Girtz via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) – R2, 5:00