Derek Campos Says He’ll Try to Use Size Advantage Over Brandon Girtz at Bellator 181

Derek Campos wants to do everything he can to ensure victory in his third bout with Brandon Girtz.

Campos and Girtz meet for the third time tonight (July 14) inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The two will headline Bellator 181 live on Spike. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

MMAMania.com recently interviewed “The Stallion,” who will try to use size to his advantage:

“I’m definitely gonna try and use that to my advantage — the reach and if I’m bigger yeah I’ll use it because my conditioning is on point. If I can go in there and use my physical superiority over him I will, and that’ll only make it that much easier because technically I also plan to be superior to him. I plan to beat him physically, technically, mentally, emotionally, wherever.”

If Campos emerges victorious, he’s got big plans for his next bout.

“I plan on going in there and taking care of business against Girtz, and then immediately after that I want the winner of ‘Pitbull vs Henderson’. Given the timeline that I’m thinking here, I should be staying active. Whether that fight happens toward the end of this year or next year, regardless, I look to stay busy against the top ranked opponents in my weight class.”