In what could go down as one of the most explicitly honest post-fight interviews in UFC history, Derek Lewis (18–4 (1)) discussed what made him so uncomfortable during his fight with Travis Browne in the main event at UFC Fight Night 105 Sunday. It certainly wasn’t the fight itself, which Lewis won via knockout in the second round. No, instead it was another number two — Lewis simply really, really needed a bathroom.

Partway through the first round, Browne (18–6–1) appeared to injure Lewis with a front kick to the abdomen. Lewis could be seen clutching his hand against the area, and Browne would continue to target it as often as possible throughout the remainder of the fight. It was not, however, an injury, per Lewis, who came back to floor Browne and rain multiple heavy ground strikes from above. Having alluded to it in the post-fight interview in the octagon with Brian Stann, Lewis elaborated when asked about it backstage Sunday. Carrying a replica UFC belt that looked tiny on his broad frame, Lewis stated

It was more that I’m just trying not to s— myself, I’m holding my gas in and trying to breathe, at the same time I just didn’t want to s— in front of national TV. Especially with the internet going around, making memes of me, I can’t have that. I’m Charlie Brown.

How did he work through the discomfort?

I just eased out a little fart, tried to clear my stomach out a little bit. Once I did that it was good, then in the second round it came back and started bubbling, and then I was like “I gotta end this fight.”

Lewis would then address his tactic of calling out some of the top fighters in the division lately, stating that by calling out guys “I know are better than me” it would bring out the better fighter in himself. He included Browne as one of those fighters who was a more well-rounded mixed martial artist, but had some harsh words in regards to what many saw as a late stoppage to the fight by ref Mario Yamasaki. Asked about whether he though the much maligned ref was late ending the bout, Lewis retorted

I appreciate it, where he at, I’ll give him $1000, I appreciate it for letting the fight go a little longer than what it would. I just wanted to get all my anger out on Travis’ face anyway cuz he like to hit on women. So I appreciate him for doing that.

Lewis, now on a six fight win streak, continued to insist he would take several months off from the sport following his big win. When asked about his title aspirations and a potential bout with the winner of Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem next month, The Black Beast stated that