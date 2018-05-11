Full UFC 224 Early Weigh-In Results. Mackenzie Dern Misses Weight By Seven Pounds

Mackenzie Dern’s weigh-in issues continue to haunt her young MMA career.

The jiu-jitsu sensation missed weight this morning by a staggering seven pounds over the strawweight limit at 123-pounds ahead of her fight against Amanda Bobby Cooper. Watch her step on the scales below

123-Pounds

Grappling star Mackenzie Dern missed weight for her #UFC224 strawweight bout with Amanda Cooper, she registered 123 pounds on the scale. https://t.co/sus2swXtXy pic.twitter.com/sGvrDkJWOi — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 11, 2018

Dern (6-0) will now compete tomorrow night in a catchweight bout. Cooper agreed to the terms the CABMMA cleared the matchup despite the California native coming in so heavy. While she only has six-fights in her career, Dern has now missed weight three times.

In her second professional bout against Montana De La Rosa at Legacy FC 61, Dern came in at 118.8-pounds. The following fight after that, she came in at 120-pounds against Katherine Roy at LFA 6. This is the first time in her UFC career she’s missed weight and has the UFC and will be fined 30% of her purse according to MMAJunkie. Despite missing weight, at the time of writing this Dern is still a -255 favorite in the fight (Bet $255 to Win $100) via 5Dimes.

Cooper (3-3) successfully made weight at 116-pounds and has never missed weight in her career. The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 finalist has won two of her last three fights heading into the matchup.

The early weigh-ins took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the UFC host hotel. Here are the full results below.

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m ET)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (135)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Mackenzie Dern (123)* vs. Amanda Cooper (116)

John Lineker (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Vitor Belfort (184) vs. Lyoto Machida (186)

Undercard (FX at 8 p.m. ET)

Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Alexey Oleynik (235) vs. Junior Albini (266)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. Nick Hein (156)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Sultan Aliev (171)

Thales Leites (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (186)

Alberto Mina (171) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Markus Perez (186) vs. James Bochnovic (186)

*Now a catchweight bout with Dern missing weight

