Derrick Krantz on LFA 12 Title Fight: ‘I’m Coming in Well Prepared’ (Exclusive)

Derrick Krantz wants to ensure he takes full advantage of his chance to capture gold once again.

Krantz, who is a former Legacy FC welterweight champion, will meet Ben Neumann inside the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota for LFA 12. The bout will take place tomorrow night (May 19) and will be for the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 170-pound gold.

In an exclusive interview with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, Krantz said he’s taking the right steps in the lead-up to his title fight:

“I’m feeling pretty good. My cardio’s on point, I’m 100 percent healthy. My technique’s there. I’m coming in well prepared, I’ll tell you that.”

As far as “D-Rock’s” plans go to stifle Neumann, he said it’s all about forcing the fight to go at his own pace.

“I’m not gonna go out there and let him fight his fight. If I wanna speed it up, I’m gonna speed it up. If I wanna slow it down, I’m gonna go out there and slow it down. I’m gonna keep the fight where I feel is more beneficial to me. Whether that be on the ground or me standing up. I’ll find out when we’re standing in the cage right across from each other and we touch gloves.”

You can listen to the full interview below: