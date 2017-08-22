Derrick Lewis Believes Fabricio Werdum is Taking Him Lightly

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Derrick Lewis Weigh-in
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Derrick Lewis doesn’t get the impression that Fabricio Werdum thinks he’s in for much of a challenge on Oct. 6.

Lewis and Werdum are set to clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight tilt will be part of the UFC 216 card. “The Black Beast” is coming off a TKO loss to Mark Hunt, while Werdum wants to rebound from a majority decision loss to Alistair Overeem.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Lewis said he feels Werdum ducked a rematch with Hunt to fight him (via MMAMania.com):

“I was surprised because I heard Mark Hunt asked for Fabricio and Fabricio said, basically, that he didn’t want to fight him. I guess that same week, they called me and said Fabricio wanted to fight me. He hand-picked me. I guess he thinks I’m the easier fighter because of the way I performed against Mark.”

