Derrick Lewis Says He’ll Fight Greg Hardy ‘I Like Knocking These Wife Beaters Out’

Derrick Lewis doesn’t return to the cage until July when he faces Francis N’Gannou at UFC 226, but he already has his eye on a future opponent.

“The Black Beast” stated he wants to fight former NFL star Greg Hardy, who will be making his professional MMA debut on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series on Jun. 12. Lewis posted a clip on his Instagram from his TMZ Sports interview sounding off on the former Dallas Cowboys Defensive End.

‘I Like Knocking These Wife Beaters Out’

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Apr 30, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Hardy (0-0, 3-0 amateur) hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015 and transitioned to MMA shortly after that. He made his amateur debut last November and most recently competed for top regional promotion LFA in February where he won by 14-second knockout. The reason Lewis and many others are against the American Top Team product’s involvement on Contender Series was for the fact he was was arrested in 2014 and 2016 for domestic violence. The 29-year-old faces Brandon Sayles (5-1) on June 12 and even if he wins the fight, there is no guarantee the UFC will sign him. Regardless, Lewis spoke his mind on a potential matchup between the two.

“He’s a wife beater. I’d like to get in there with him. I like knocking these wife beaters out,” Lewis said. “Yeah, I’ll fight Greg Hardy. It’d be like vice versa of him beating all the women; I’ll be beating him like he’s a woman. I grew up watching my mom and step dad fight watching about every single damn day — fist fighting — for the stupid stuff. I don’t tolerate stuff like that at all.”

Lewis (19-5) looks Derrick Lewis Says He’ll Fight Greg Hardy ‘I Like Knocking These Wife Beaters Outmake it two-straight wins when he faces N’Gannou at UFC 226. The 33-year-old has won seven of his last eight fights and has only gone to the judges scorecards once during that span.

Would you watch a potential Derrick Lewis vs. Greg Hardy matchup down the line? Comment below and let us know what you think.