Derrick Lewis Goes Off on ‘Preppy’ Colby Covington

Derrick Lewis is not very happy with one UFC welterweight fighter.

And just like Lewis is known for, he let his feelings known about Colby Covington, who is known to speak his mind as well.

This isn’t the first time that Covington has mixed it up with a heavyweight star under the UFC banner.

Covington and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum recently got into a heated altercation while down in Sydney, Australia, which was the site of UFC Fight Night 121 back in November.

Covington filmed some of the incident and posted it on Instagram Live. According to the UFC prospect, Werdum punched him in the face. Covington also called Werdum an anti-gay slur.

Covington is no stranger to creating controversy in Brazil as it all began leading up to his fight with Demian Maia in Sao Paulo.

Lewis went off on Covington during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour for allegedly ‘running his mouth off about him.’ Here is what he had to say (via MMA Mania):

“While we’re on the mic, fuck Colby, whatever his name is. Fuck you, motherfucker. Just so you hear that. Go ahead and put that out. I heard he was talking shit. He’s one of those boys that wears Polo shirts and as soon as you touch him, he’s going to call the cops on you. One of them preppy motherfuckers. I don’t know where it was on, I just heard he was talking shit.”

What are your thoughts about the beef between Lewis and Covington as well as Lewis’ statements about the UFC prospect? Sound off in the comment section.