Derrick Lewis Announces Mark Hunt as Opponent in New Zealand in June

Following early reports on Monday, Derrick Lewis has announced that he will face Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night: New Zealand on June 10.

Lewis took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that the bout has been announced, following earlier reports suggesting that the fight was in the works. “The Black Beast” had requested a fight with Hunt following his big win over Travis Browne, which signalled a sixth straight victory (with five coming by knockout or stoppage):

My next opponent is Mark Hunt in New Zealand 🇳🇿 June 10th #FoxSports1 pic.twitter.com/TUijbiz2TJ — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) March 20, 2017

Hunt’s last bout, on the contrary, was a disappointing knockout loss at the hands of Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 earlier this month. Hunt has a record of 2-3 with one no contest in his last six fights, but will have the chance to improve things when he meets Lewis in his homeland in June.

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt will be expected to headline the UFC’s next trip to New Zealand, with Derek Brunson and Dan Kelly at middleweight also expected to feature on the card.