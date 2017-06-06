Derrick Lewis: ‘I Don’t Really Care About Being The Best’

Derrick Lewis couldn’t care less about being the best heavyweight.

Many fighters strive to be the best in the world, but that priority doesn’t resonate with “The Black Beast.” For Lewis, it all comes down to the dollar signs. He knows the more fights he wins, the more opportunities there will be for greater pay.

Lewis made his stance clear when speaking to UFC.com:

“I don’t really care about being the best; I promise you, I really don’t. I don’t care about being the best heavyweight in the world; I’m going for the money.”

Lewis is aware that fighting higher ranked opponents means stiffer competition. At the same time, it also means more money.

“If I fight the top guys, whenever it’s time for me to renegotiate, it’ll be easier to upgrade to that number that I throw at them. That’s the only reason why I want to fight the top guys. If I could fight the toughest guy after Mark Hunt, I’ll fight him, but I don’t even know who’s the toughest guy after him. Overeem, he’s on a win streak, but he don’t have a chin.”

“The Black Beast” competes this Sunday night (June 11) against Mark Hunt in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110.