Derrick Lewis: ‘If I Can Land One Punch on Travis Browne It’ll be Over Quick’

There is a lot of bad blood going into this Sunday night’s (Feb. 19) bout between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne.

Late last year, “Hapa” said “The Black Beast” had made things personal by asking to fight him. Browne felt Lewis wanted the fight because he felt it would be an easy payday.

Lewis took things to a much higher level. The No. 8 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight said his motivation to fight Browne could boil down to his opponent’s alleged history of domestic abuse.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a new video featuring a short interview with Lewis. “The Black Beast” admitted he won’t be flashy when he steps inside the Octagon in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada:

“I’m a brawler, so I’m not gonna go out there with the prettiest kicks and prettiest punches. Nothing like that, I’m going in there trying to knock your head out. Swinging and banging, I’m way more dangerous than what guys realize.”

While Lewis and Browne aren’t likely to exchange Christmas cards 10 months from now, but “The Black Beast” respects his opponent as a fighter. Lewis is on a five-fight winning streak and is entering his 11th UFC bout. His clash with Browne will be the most pivotal one of his career.

Lewis believes the first clean shot he connects will be the end of the fight.