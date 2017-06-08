Derrick Lewis & Mark Hunt Are Treated to Traditional Welcoming in Auckland

Before Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt start “swangin and bangin,” the two fighters were greeted to a welcoming ceremony.

Lewis and Hunt visited the Orakei Marae in Auckland, New Zealand before facing off during media day. During the video, Lewis said he respected the history of the tradition and said it was, “pretty awesome.” Hunt said he felt “privileged” to be welcomed.

“The Black Beast” and “Super Samoan” will go one-on-one this Saturday night (June 10) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110. You can check out the description of the traditional welcoming ceremony below:

“Fight Night Auckland headliners Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt paid a visit to Orakei Marae where they were greeted by a traditional welcoming ceremony. Don’t miss Fight Night Auckland this Saturday night, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.”